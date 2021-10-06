Britney Spears Drags Entire Family To Hell And Back In Instagram Post

That seems to be the message in a blistering Instagram post she uploaded on Tuesday that featured the image of a woman swimming underwater to help another lying on her back.

Advertisement

Spears said the picture makes her want to cry because “she’s saving her divine feminine sister.”

The singer then offered some advice to anyone with “a friend that’s been in a house that feels really small for four months ... no car ... no phone ... no door for privacy and they have to work around 10 hours a day 7 days a week and give tons of blood weekly with never a day off ... ”

Her advice:

I strongly suggest you go pick up your friend and get them the hell outta there !!!!! If you’re like my family who says things like “sorry, you’re in a conservatorship” ... probably thinking you’re different so they can fuck with you !!!!

Advertisement

You can see the post and Spears’ comments below.

No one in Spears’ family has commented on the post, but, earlier this week, Jamie Spears told reporters that he has spent the last 13 years trying “to do what is in her best interests, whether as a conservator or her father.”

Although Spears’ dad is no longer involved with the conservatorship, it remains in effect at least until Nov. 12.

That’s when Judge Brenda Penny is expected to decide whether to end the 13-year-old legal arrangement.