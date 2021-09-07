Britney Spears' Father Petitions Court To End Her Conservatorship: Reports

In a shocking turn of events, Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, filed a petition with the court on Tuesday in support of ending his daughter’s 13-year conservatorship, NBC News and CNN reported.

Jamie Spears was instrumental in developing the hotly debated legal arrangement that handed him and other conservators full control over his pop star daughter’s personal and professional decisions in 2008.

In the filing NBC News and CNN obtained, Jamie Spears said he supports his daughter’s wishes to end the conservatorship.

“As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter,” the petition with Los Angeles Superior Court reads. “If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance.”

Britney Spears singled out her father during her bombshell court testimony in June, saying she believed he belonged in jail for his treatment of her. She alleged that he forced her to perform against her will, oversaw her forced use of birth control and greatly restricted all of her daily activities.

Britney Spears’ legal team previously filed a petition with the court asking to remove her father as a conservator, and Jamie Spears later indicated he intended to step down.

In Tuesday’s petition, the elder Spears referenced several of his daughter’s demands.

“Ms. Spears has told this Court that she wants control of her life back without the safety rails of a conservatorship,” the filing reads. “She wants to be able to make decisions regarding her own medical care, deciding when, where and how often to get therapy. She wants to control the money she has made from her career and spend it without supervision or oversight. She wants to be able to get married and have a baby, if she so chooses. In short, she wants to live her life as she chooses without the constraints of a conservator or court proceeding.”

Jamie Spears raked in millions through his salary as one of his daughter’s conservators, her lawyers say. Though a professional conservator, Jodi Montgomery, became the conservator of the pop star’s person in 2019, her father continued as conservator of her estate.

Britney Spears’ lead attorney, Matthew Rosengart, said in a statement to NBC News that Tuesday’s petition was a significant “vindication.” But he also raised concern that Jamie Spears was trying to avoid answering Rosengart’s claims that he was trying to extort $2 million from his daughter in exchange for stepping down from the conservatorship.

“It appears that Mr. Spears believes he can try to avoid accountability and justice, including sitting for a sworn deposition and answering other discovery under oath, but as we assess his filing — which was inappropriately sent to the media before it was served on counsel — we will also continue to explore all options,” Rosengart said.

Jamie Spears’ petition is expected to be heard in court on Sept. 29.