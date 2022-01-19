Britney Spears Fires Back At Father's Demands She Pay His Legal Fees

In a rebuff of her father’s demands that she pay his legal fees associated with her conservatorship battle, Britney Spears’ attorneys filed court papers late Tuesday detailing extensive allegations of his financial transgressions while he was serving as her conservator.

The filing claims that the pop star’s father, Jamie Spears, collected more than $6 million from managing his daughter’s now-dissolved conservatorship for 13 years, “despite painting himself as a ‘volunteer’ for the role.”

Advertisement

The documents were filed ahead of a Wednesday hearing to discuss the fees, which the singer’s father incurred while his daughter fought to end the legal arrangement that put strict limits on her personal and financial freedoms.

Her lawyers also stated that her father improperly charged her for legal fees connected to a restraining order filed against him following a physical altercation he had with one of her minor sons.

The legal fees he racked up over the course of the conservatorship total more than $30 million, according to her legal team. That staggering amount, the filing says, went toward “large payments for evidently small matters, outsized fees for work of questionable or no benefit to Ms. Spears and a great overlap in the work performed.”

The singer’s legal team also alleges that Jamie Spears used his conservatorship earnings to attempt to become a cooking personality.

Advertisement

“After extracting those funds, he used them for his own purposes and aggrandizement, including among other things, to try to recreate his career as a cook by pitching a television show called ‘Cookin’ Cruzin’ & Chaos with James Spears’,” the document says.

He also made unexplained transactions involving his daughter’s Louisiana property, according to the filing, spending $1.5 million on the property’s upkeep ― an amount that’s more than double the value of the home. More than $178,000 of that amount went to a Louisiana-based communications firm run by Jamie Watson, who is married to his other daughter, Jamie Lynn Spears.

Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears, her younger sister, have been publicly feuding in recent days, amid the latter’s press tour for her new memoir, “Things I Should Have Said.” Britney Spears has accused her sister of trying to “sell a book at my expense.”