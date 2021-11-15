Britney Spears Shares How She Spent 'Amazing' First Weekend Of Freedom

Britney Spears is celebrating her hard-fought freedom from her conservatorship after being controlled by the restrictive legal arrangement for more than 13 years.

“What an amazing weekend,” the pop star, who was spotted out and about in Hollywood over the weekend with her fiancé Sam Asghari, wrote on Instagram Monday.

“I felt like I was on cloud 9 the whole time! I actually got my first glass of champagne at the most beautiful restaurant I’ve ever seen last night!”

The “Toxic” singer said she would be celebrating her freedom and her birthday for the next two months. “I mean after 13 years ... I think I’ve waited long enough!” she wrote. Spears will turn 40 on Dec. 2.

She offered special thanks to entertainment attorney Matthew Rosengart, who represented her after she was permitted to hire her own attorney for the first time. “He has truly turned my life around,” she wrote, adding that it had been an incredible sight seeing so many people celebrating her victory. “I love my fans so much,” she wrote.

After Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny dissolved the conservatorship on Friday, a large crowd of fans outside the courthouse in downtown Los Angeles were seen throwing confetti, waving “Free Britney” flags and cheering the decision.

