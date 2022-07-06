Britney Spears Shares Sun-Soaked Honeymoon Updates With Fans

Britney Spears is over the moon about her tropical honeymoon — and shared that joy with fans on Instagram.

The singer posted three videos on Tuesday that chronicled her well-deserved getaway with husband Sam Asghari. While their location remains a secret, the happy couple is clearly enjoying their marriage.

The first clip shows Asghari aboard their private jet carrying the couple’s dog to his seat. The second, scored to a Timmy Trumpet cover of “Mad World” by Gary Jules, showed the newlyweds kissing on a boat while basking in the sun.

“Playing the role of How To Lose A Guy in 10 days,” Spears captioned the clip. “Am I obnoxious enough ??? Do you guys think its real ????”

The third and most-liked clip showed Spears luxuriating in picturesque waters, posing in her bikini, and strutting towards the camera topless on a beach — while covering her breasts with her hands.

“Part 2 of the Honeymoon here in this unbelievable tropical piece of paradise,” she wrote. “No this is not a girls gone wild campaign … It’s simply me living my life!!! This is what happens when you do a two week yacht island vacation … jumping from island to island is literally insane!!!”

These videos come one month after Spears married Asghari at her property in Thousand Oaks, California, on June 9.

While private, the star-studded ceremony doubled as a convention for A-listers and industry colleagues, alike. It wasn’t without surprises and mishaps, however. Spears and Madonna recreated their iconic kiss from the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards for attendees, but only after an uninvited guest was arrested for trespassing.

Spears’ first husband, childhood friend Jason Alexander, showed up before the ceremony and livestreamed the act on Instagram. Rather than forever hold his peace, he asked for Spears’ whereabouts. He was heard saying he was there to “crash the wedding,” which he called a “bullshit wedding.”

When the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department responded to the trespassing report, they noted Alexander had an outstanding felony warrant from 2016. He was promptly arrested as a result, according to NBC News.

Spears’ marriage to Asghari marked the third time she tied the knot. She was only married to Alexander for 55 hours before they got an annulment in 2004 and married dancer Kevin Federline later that year. They divorced in 2007 after welcoming two sons.

Spears was placed under a strict conservatorship the following year that allowed her little control over her life, finances and relationships. She and Asghari were engaged shortly after her father filed papers to end the conservatorship in 2021.

As for Asghari, he posted a few updates to his Instagram Stories himself, where he was seen kayaking, working out and smoking a cigar aboard a boat.

The couple recently moved into a new house, with Spears updating her fans on Instagram that everything is “coming together” — and that “life is good.”