Britney Spears Makes Ominous Warning To Family Even If Conservatorship Ends

Britney Spears’ 13-year stint under her father’s legal control may be nearing an end, but her animosity toward her family appears to be heating up.

In a stinging new Instagram message on Monday (see it in full below), the pop star blasted family members for “hurting me deeper than you’ll ever know !!!” and sounded an ominous warning:

“I know the conservatorship is about to be over but I still want justice !!!” she wrote.

“I’m only 5′4″ and I’ve played the bigger person my entire life ... do you know how hard that is ???” she added.

Spears began her post by calling out people she loves who bail on her or leave after 10 minutes on social outings.

“It’s humiliating and it’s like every person I’ve ever opened to immediately says they’ll be gone on a trip for two weeks after ... OK I get it ... they’re only available to me when it’s convenient for them ... well I’m no longer available to any of them now,” she wrote.

The “Toxic” singer said she was done being “this understanding Mother Teresa” and launched into the direct rebuke of her family.

It isn’t the first. She recently threatened to tell all about her clan in an interview and dragged relatives in recent posts.