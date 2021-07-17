Britney Spears Delivers Blistering Message To People Who 'Never Showed Up' For Her

Britney Spears has sent a withering message to those people closest to her who “never showed up” for her but who are now trying to “save face” with “righteous” displays of public support.

Spears, who a court this week ruled could appoint her own attorney to challenge the controversial conservatorship she’s been under since 2008, on Friday shared a quote as a post on Instagram that said: “Never forget who ignored you when you needed them and who helped you before you even had to ask.”

In an accompanying lengthy caption, the singer claimed “there’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support … there’s nothing worse than that !!!!”

“How dare the people you love the most say anything at all … did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!!??? How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning ????” she continued. “Again … NO … so if you’re reading this and you know who you are … and you actually have the nerve to say anything about my situation just to save face for yourself publicly !!!”

“If you’re gonna post something …. Please stop with the righteous approach when you’re so far from righteous it’s not even funny …. 🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼 and have a good day !!!!!” she added.

It’s unclear exactly who the message was aimed at.

The life and finances of Spears, 39, have been under the control of her father, Jamie Spears, for the last 13 years.

In court this week, the singer said her dad should be charged with “conservatorship abuse” and that her family “should be in jail.”

She’s previously alleged being refused to remove a birth control device and said she was prescribed lithium against her will.