Angry Britney Spears Declares 'I Quit' On Social Media, Attacks Sister

A clearly fed-up Britney Spears told the world Saturday “I quit!” and attacked her sister amid her battle to free herself from her father’s legal control of her professional and personal life.

The pop star, 39, vowed she’s not planning a quick return to the stage as she fights to end the conservatorship run by her dad.

“I’m not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think ... I’ve done that for the past 13 years,” Spears wrote on Instagram.

“I’m not gonna put on heavy makeup and try try try on stage again and not be able to do the real deal with remixes of my songs for years and begging to put my new music in my show for MY fans ... so I quit !!!!”

She also blasted her 30-year-old little sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. “I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!!” she wrote. Spears was apparently referring to her sister’s appearance at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards.

“My so-called support system hurt me deeply,” Spears wrote, adding, “This conservatorship killed my dreams.”

Jamie Lynn Spears has been largely silent about the conservatorship for her sister. The former “Zoey 101” star finally spoke out on Instagram last month saying she “loved, adored and supported” her sister, and that she doesn’t stand to profit from the conservatorship.

In a blistering Instagram message on Friday, Britney Spears also attacked people closest to her who “never showed up” for her but who are now trying to “save face” with “righteous” displays of public support. It wasn’t clear who the message was intended for.

Spears won a key legal victory just days ago when a Los Angeles court said she could hire her own attorney to represent her interests and challenge the controversial conservatorship she’s been under since 2008.

She told a judge the conservatorship was “abusive,” adding: “I haven’t done anything in the world to deserve this treatment.”

Spears was first placed under a conservatorship following a series of public incidents and hospitalizations.