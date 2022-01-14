Last year, Britney slammed her sister on social media, suggesting that she had played a role in the conservatorship, largely controlled by their father, that limited Britney’s authority to run her own life and finances. The conservatorship was terminated in November. Britney reportedly unfollowed Jamie Lynn on Instagram earlier this month.

Jamie Lynn just published the memoir, Things I Should Have Said, which addresses working at Nickelodeon, her teen pregnancy and the media scrutiny she received as a child star.