Britney Spears Lashes Sister Jamie Lynn Over Disturbing Knife Story She Disputes

Pop star Britney Spears tore into younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears on Friday over her memoir — in which she recounts an episode with a knife that the elder sister disputes — tweeting that “only a scum person would make up such things about someone.”

Jamie Lynn Spears claims in her just-published memoir, “Things I Should Have Said,” that her older sister locked the two of them in a room while holding a knife because she was inexplicably “scared.”

Advertisement

“Nightline” anchor Juju Chang asked Jamie Lynn Spears earlier this week about the scene in the book — noting that she had described her sister as “erratic, paranoid, spiraling” — and about her opinion of her older sister’s current state of mind.

“I can’t really speak to anyone else’s state of mind; I don’t think that’s fair,” Jamie Lynn Spears insisted.

But her sister slammed back on Twitter: “Jamie Lynn ... congrats babe! You’ve stooped to a whole new level of LOW. I’ve never been around you ever with a knife ... please please stop with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books.”

Earlier, on “Good Morning America,” Jamie Lynn Spears had characterized her older sister as being out of control at times.

Advertisement

Britney Spears responded in a lengthy tweet, claiming that her little sister was “never around me much 15 years ago at that time” and asking, “So why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense?”

Jamie Lynn Spears reacted on Instagram, writing: “I hate to burst my sister’s bubble, but my book is not about her. I can’t help that I was born a Spears too, and that some of my experiences involve my sister. I’ve worked hard since before I was even a teenager, and I’ve built my career in spite of just being someone’s little sister.”

A judge in November dissolved Britney Spears’ 13-year conservatorship that had given her father, James Spears, control over her personal and financial activities after a series of mental health episodes. Jamie Lynn Spears has said she was “happy” the conservatorship was ended.

Check out Jamie Lynn Spears’ “Nightline” interview in the video clip up top. The knife story comes up at 4:45.