Britney Spears Seems To Apologize To Justin Timberlake For Book, Praises His New Music

Britney Spears is rethinking some things she wrote in her memoir, “The Woman in Me.”
On Sunday, the pop star said sorry to anyone who was hurt by her words in the book, which was full of revelations about her life, career and relationships — especially in regard to her ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake.
Appearing to direct her apology at Timberlake, Spears posted an Instagram video of the *NSYNC singer on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” with the following caption.
“I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry... I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song ‘Selfish’ 🌹 It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard ??? Ps ‘Sanctified’ is wow 🤩 too,” she wrote.
After making the post, Spears made her Instagram private.
While Spears praised Timberlake online, the “Circus” singer painted an unflattering picture of him in “The Woman in Me.”
In the book, she shared how he pressured her into an abortion while they were dating.
“If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father,” she wrote, going on to call the decision “one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life.”
Although Timberlake hasn’t directly commented on what Spears wrote, he did apologize to the artist for how he treated her amid the release of 2021′s “Framing Britney Spears” documentary.
“I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be part of and grow from.”