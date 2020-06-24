Britney Spears' Shoutout For LGBTQ Pride Month Gets Interrupted

Sure, boyfriend Sam Asghari’s interruption and her “Baby, be quiet!” reaction may have been planned.

But it’s still funny, and it puts the perfect exclamation point on her sentiments.

Spears has made her feelings about equality known before.

In 2017, the “...Baby One More Time” singer penned a handwritten love letter to her LGBTQ following for Pride Month. “It’s actually you that lifts me up,” she wrote. “The unwavering loyalty. The lack of judgment... Your stories are what inspire me, bring me joy, and make me and my sons strive to [be] better people.”