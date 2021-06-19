Britney Spears Admits She Has 'No Idea' If She'll Ever Perform Live Again

Britney Spears has admitted she has “no idea” whether she will perform live ever again.

The pop star has been under the legal conservatorship of her father Jamie Spears since 2008, which inspired the recent documentary “Framing Britney Spears.”

Although she remained quiet on the matter for many years, Spears made her feelings about the court-ordered conservatorship known through her lawyer last year, when he said she was afraid of her dad and would not perform again while he was still in control of so many aspects of her life.

In an Instagram Q&A uploaded on Thursday night, Spears was asked about whether she saw herself doing any live shows in the future, and shared her thoughts with fans.

Jason Merritt/TERM via Getty Images

After revealing her favorite business trip and her shoe size, the “Circus” singer read out the question: “Am I ready to take the stage again? Am I going to take the stage again? Will I ever take the stage again?”

“I have no idea,” she replied. “I’m having fun right now. I’m in transition in my life and I’m enjoying myself. So, that’s it.”

Jamie Spears currently retains joint control of his daughter’s estate alongside a wealth management company, despite the singer asking for him to be ousted from his role.

It was announced in April that Spears would address a court over the conservatorship in a hearing set to take place on Jun. 23. It is not clear if she will appear in person or virtually.

Spears recently admitted she was less than comfortable to have her personal life scrutinized in various documentaries, writing on her Instagram page: “So many documentaries about me this year with other people’s takes on my life... what can I say… I’m deeply flattered!!!! These documentaries are so hypocritical… they criticize the media and then do the same thing?????

“Damn… I don’t know y’all but I’m thrilled to remind you all that although I’ve had some pretty tough times in my life... I’ve had waaaayyyy more amazing times in my life and unfortunately my friends… I think the world is more interested in the negative!!!!”

She added: “I mean… isn’t this supposed to be a business and society about THE FUTURE???? Why highlight the most negative and traumatizing times in my life from forever ago???? I mean DAMN…”