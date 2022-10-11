Britney Spears Says Mom Hit Her 'So Hard' After Party With Paris Hilton And Lindsay Lohan

Britney Spears is surely saving some bombshells for her upcoming memoir, but she’s got enough to keep people talking in the meantime.

The “Hold Me Closer” singer claimed in an Instagram post on Tuesday that her mother, Lynne Spears, once slapped her “so hard” for staying out late while Lynne took care of her two sons.

“The first time I ever got slapped was the one night Paris [Hilton] and Lindsay [Lohan] dropped me off at my beach house with my babies,” the pop star wrote, alongside a clip of Jennifer Lopez slapping Jane Fonda in the 2005 comedy “Monster-in-Law.”

“My mother was watching Jayden and Preston ... yes I partied till like 4am and my mother was PISSED !!!!” Spears wrote. “I walked in she looked at me and slapped me so hard that I will never forget it !!!”

Spears said the the alleged incident occurred after ex-husband Kevin Federline ― who has criticized her parenting in recent months ― “left” her, presumably following their 2006 divorce.

The pop icon was placed under a restrictive conservatorship shortly after her split from Federline, an arrangement that lasted nearly 14 years until it was terminated in November 2021 after a high-profile legal battle.

The singer’s relationship with her mother, whom Spears has claimed was complicit in the legal arrangement, has grown increasingly combative in recent months.

In a lengthy voice recording that Spears released in August on YouTube and then promptly deleted, she blamed her mother for the conservatorship, which tightly controlled the singer’s life and finances under the direction of her father, Jamie Spears, and a group of lawyers.

Spears said that Lynne “actually helped him follow through and made it all happen” after an unidentified woman had introduced the idea of a conservatorship to her father.

“It was all basically set up,” she said in the recording. “There was no drugs in my system, no alcohol, nothing. It was pure abuse. And I haven’t even really shared half of it.”

In response to her daughter’s YouTube post, Lynne Spears shared an impassioned Instagram plea to reunite, though she said she felt “hopeless” about their relationship at times.

“Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes! And also, I have tried my best to help you out of hardships! I have never and will never turn my back on you!” she wrote. “Your rejections to the countless times I have flown out and calls make me feel hopeless! I have tried everything. I love you so much, but this talk is for you and me only, eye to eye, in private.”

Earlier this month, Lynne implored her daughter for forgiveness in response to a post from the singer about how her family needs to “actually own up to the fact they hurt me.”

“I’m sooo sorry for your pain! I have been sorry for years! I love you so much and miss you!” Lynne wrote in a comment on Instagram. “Please unblock me so I can speak to you in person! Britney, deep down you know how much I love and miss you! I apologize for anything and everything that’s hurt you!”

Spears, however, didn’t take too kindly to her mother’s supposed olive branch, bluntly telling her to “go fuck” herself.