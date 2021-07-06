Britney Spears' Manager Resigns, Says Singer Plans To 'Officially Retire'

Britney Spears’ longtime manager resigned this week amid the onslaught of controversy over the pop star’s court-appointed conservatorship.

Larry Rudolph wished Spears “all the health and happiness in the world” in his resignation letter, first published by Deadline late Monday and since corroborated by CNN and NBC News, among other outlets. After noting he and the pop star hadn’t spoken in two and a half years, he added, “Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire.”

“I was originally hired at Britney’s request to help manage and assist her with her career,” wrote Rudolph, whose clients include Aerosmith and its lead singer, Steven Tyler. “And as her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed.”

He concluded the letter ― which was addressed to Spears’ father, Jamie, and co-conservator Jodi Montgomery ― by vowing to “be there for her if she ever needs me again, just as I always have been.”

(The full text of the letter can be found on Deadline.)

Ethan Miller via Getty Images Larry Rudolph (left) and Britney Spears in 2013.

Rudolph was first hired to work with Spears in 1995, about three years before she catapulted to global fame with “...Baby One More Time.” He has worked alongside the pop star consistently since then, save for a brief period in 2007 and 2008, according to Deadline.

His resignation is the latest twist in Spears’ ongoing legal quagmire.

Last month, the singer told a Los Angeles courtroom that she wants the conservatorship that has given her father and others control over her reported $60 million estate to end after 13 years.

In her June 23 testimony, delivered by phone, Spears said she was forced to perform against her will and put on birth control in spite of her desire to have another child.

“I’ve told the world I’m happy and OK,” she said. “I’m traumatized. I’m not happy. I can’t sleep.”

The Grammy winner has been under the conservatorship, a legal arrangement used to protect the finances of a person deemed mentally unfit to handle them, since 2008. Public awareness and criticism of the arrangement has surged in recent years thanks to the fan-based #FreeBritney movement and a well-received New York Times documentary, “Framing Britney Spears,” released in February.