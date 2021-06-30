Britney Spears issued a blunt message on Instagram to the paparazzi following her while she’s on vacation in Maui.

“The paps know where I am and it’s really not fun,” the pop star, who is holidaying in Hawaii with her boyfriend Sam Asghari, wrote Tuesday.

“It’s pretty hard going anywhere cause these silly faces keep popping up to take my picture,” she wrote, accusing the photographers of distorting images of herself.

“I know my body is not perfect but I definitely do NOT look like how they portray me,” the singer concluded. “It’s rude and it’s mean so paps kindly FUCK YOU AND FUCK OFF.”

Spears, who is no stranger to being hounded by the media, shared the note alongside a short video titled: “Dos and Don’t — if you are a pap, fan or anyone in my space,” which included footage of her walking on a beach wearing a face mask.

It was set to British singer Lily Allen’s 2009 hit, “Fuck You.”

The post came a week after Spears addressed a California court, calling for the end of a conservatorship that’s put her life and finances under the control of her father, Jamie Spears, for 13 years.

In explosive testimony, she alleged being involuntarily prescribed lithium and told she couldn’t have a birth control device removed.