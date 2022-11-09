Britney Spears Fumes After Teen Star Says She Wants To Play The Singer In A Movie

Britney Spears seemed to take offense Tuesday at Millie Bobby Brown’s desire to play the pop singer in a movie, snapping “dude I’m not dead !!!” on Instagram.

The “Stranger Things” star, 18, had said on “The Drew Barrymore Show” the day before that her bucket list included portraying the “Toxic” icon.

Advertisement

“I think her story, first of all, resonates with me,” Brown said. “Just growing up in the public eye, watching her videos, watching interviews of her when she was younger ... I don’t know her, but when I look up pictures of her I feel like I could tell her story in the right way, and hers only.”

Spears, who’s approaching one year since her emancipation from a longtime conservatorship, seemed to react to the interview with irritation, despite Brown’s apparent intent to be respectful and flattering.

“I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life … dude I’m not dead !!! Although it’s pretty fucking clear they preferred me dead,” the Grammy winner wrote in her Instagram post.

Representatives for Spears did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Advertisement