Britney Spears has met up with her mom, Lynne Spears, for the first time in three years.
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic
For those who aren’t aware, Britney has long condemned Lynne for her alleged involvement in the singer’s controversial conservatorship, which was in place from 2008 until November 2021.
Anthony Harvey / Getty Images
Under the tight legal arrangement, Britney’s life and finances were controlled by her father, Jamie Spears, and a group of lawyers. She spoke out against its “abusive” terms during an emotional court hearing in June 2021.
Ethan Miller / Getty Images
Advertisement
It was during this testimony that Britney also said she wanted to "sue" her entire family for allegedly not helping her while she was struggling.
Chris Farina / Corbis via Getty Images
Shortly after the conservatorship was terminated, Lynne requested $650,000 from Britney’s estate for legal fees, which her attorneys claimed were incurred after working hard to fight the arrangement.
Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage
Then, seemingly in response, Britney publicly claimed that Lynne was the one who came up with the idea of placing her under the conservatorship in the first place.
James Devaney / WireImage
Advertisement
Sharing a now-deleted Instagram post in Nov. 2021, Britney wrote, “My dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago, but what people don't know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea!”
Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
“I will never get those years back. [My mom] secretly ruined my life… So take your whole ‘I have NO IDEA what's going on’ attitude, and go fuck yourself,” she went on.
Steve Granitz / WireImage
“You know exactly what you did. My dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship,” she added.
Marc Piasecki / Getty Images for BCU
Advertisement
Two weeks later, Britney slammed her mom again, writing on Instagram, “[It] still blows my mind every day I wake up how my family and the conservatorship were able to do what they did to me … it was demoralizing and degrading.”
Gp / GC Images
“I’m not even mentioning all the bad things they did to me which they should all be in jail for … yes including my church going mother,” she added.
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic
At this time, it was reported that Lynne had attempted to reconnect with Britney, but the singer had refused to see her.
Stephen Shugerman / Getty Images
Advertisement
“A few weeks before the conservatorship ended, Lynne flew to Los Angeles to try to reconnect with Britney,” a source told Page Six.
Image Group La / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
“But Britney didn’t even let Lynne into her house,” the insider claimed. “She is furious with her. Lynne tried over a number of days to try to visit, but Britney just shut her down.”
Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images
In the past year and a half since these reports circulated, Britney has been somewhat focused on rebuilding her life post-conservatorship. She got married to her longtime partner, Sam Asgahri, in June 2022, made her long-anticipated music comeback in August, and appeared to squash her yearslong feud with Jamie Lynn in December.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Advertisement
And now, Britney has revealed that she and Lynne have tried to “make things right,” too.
Steve Granitz / WireImage
“My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it’s been such a long time,” she wrote.
Chinchilla / GC Images
“with family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!!” she went on.
Kmazur / WireImage
Advertisement
Britney then noted that she was able to tell Lynne things that she’d “held in” for so long while they were catching up.
Bauer-griffin / GC Images
“And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!! I love 💕 you so much !!!” she wrote.
New York Daily News Archive / NY Daily News via Getty Images
“Psss… I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let’s go shopping afterwards !!!” she added, seemingly referencing the fact that she allegedly wasn’t allowed to drink coffee under the 13-year long conservatorship.
Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images
Advertisement