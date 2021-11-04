Britney Spears' Mother Makes Legal Claim, Heightening Family Drama

Britney Spears’ mother wants to get paid ― by Britney herself.

Lynne Spears has requested $650,000 in attorney fees from her famous daughter for helping end the “nightmare” of Britney’s conservatorship, People reported on Wednesday.

The report came after Britney blamed her mom for hatching the idea of the guardianship, which gave her father Jamie Spears legal control of Britney’s affairs. “She secretly ruined my life,” the “Toxic” singer wrote Tuesday in a now-deleted Instagram post, referring to her mother.

Lynne Spears filed a petition Monday asking that her lawyers be compensated by her daughter’s estate, People reported. The attorneys wrote that their work included researching doctors for Britney and advocating for Jamie Spears’ removal from the conservatorship.

The lawyers, directed by Lynne Spears, stated that they worked “in any capacity that would help to end her nightmare and the crisis she was enduring,” People wrote of Britney’s conservatorship. A court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 8 to discuss Lynne Spears’ petition.

Meanwhile, the court is expected to rule on the permanent dissolution of Britney’s guardianship this month. Jamie Spears this week filed a request to immediately terminate the 13-year-old conservatorship.

