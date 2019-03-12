A Britney Spears Musical Is Happening With A Feminist Fairy-Tale Twist

This is a story about a girl named Britney Spears and her Broadway-bound musical.

Fans of the international pop star likely felt pretty lucky after a production featuring 23 songs from her catalogue was announced on Tuesday.

The musical comedy, titled “Once Upon a One More Time,” won’t take inspiration from the singer’s own life like other recent productions toasting to icons like Cher and Carole King.

The show will instead feature princesses of a different sort, with classic fairy-tale heroines including Snow White, Cinderella, Rapunzel and Sleeping Beauty populating the stage production.

Kevin Mazur/BCU18 via Getty Images Britney Spears performs during her "Piece of Me" tour in Las Vegas.

“Once Upon a One More Time” is set to debut at the the James M. Nederlander Theater in Chicago this fall before heading to New York for an expected Broadway run in 2020.

“I’m so excited to have a musical with my songs – especially one that takes place in such a magical world filled with characters that I grew up on, who I love and adore,” Spears said in a statement. “This is a dream come true for me!”

The lives of the princesses in the show are disrupted by a “rogue fairytale godmother” who apparently introduces Betty Friedan’s classic feminist text “The Feminine Mystique” into their book club, according to the press release.

“These women have been in this hermetically sealed world, and then they start to get deeper into modern ideas — second and third-wave feminism — and also explore how stories are passed down to us, and where we get our norms from,” bookwriter Jon Hartmere told The New York Times. “But it’s also superfun and funny.”

The musical will be directed by Tony Award nominee Kristin Hanggi (“Rock of Ages”) and choreographed by Keone and Mari Madrid.