Report Details Lengths Britney Spears Went To In Attempt To Hire Her Own Lawyer

“I got a prepaid cell phone and pretended I was a guest,” Christina Lutfi told the publication. “She and her mom were at the gym, and so I got on a bike next to her. I was dressed to go out that night, so I took my fedora off and hid it. A bodyguard was watching her while she worked out, and then she went to the locker room, and I followed her, and the bodyguard was standing outside. Then I saw her go to the steam room, and I threw a towel over my shoulder and followed her in. She almost screamed — it was steamy, and I’m not sure she was wearing anything, maybe a towel, and this stranger comes in wearing a fedora. But then I said I was Sam’s sister, and gave her the phone in a ziplock, and she thanked me and ran to put it in her locker.”

Spears’ plan was ultimately foiled when word got to her father that she had obtained a phone.

The report outlined several other occasions in which the multimillionaire pop star with nine studio albums under her belt would ask to borrow strangers’ cellphones in order to make calls without her father’s knowledge.