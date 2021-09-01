No Charges Filed Against Britney Spears For Alleged Assault Of Staff Member

Singer Britney Spears will not face charges for allegedly assaulting her housekeeper, the Ventura County district attorney announced Wednesday.
In a press release, the DA’s office said Spears “will not be charged with any crimes related to an incident that occurred at her residence involving her housekeeper.”
On Aug. 16, the housekeeper alleged Spears hit her during an argument regarding the veterinary care of the singer’s dog.
During the argument, Spears allegedly slapped a phone out of the housekeeper’s hand. The housekeeper indicated that the phone’s screen protector was damaged.
No one was injured, but a report of the incident was turned over to prosecutors.
At the time, Spears’ attorney Matthew Rosengart called the investigation “overblown sensational tabloid fodder ― nothing more than a manufactured ‘he said she said’ regarding a cellphone, with no striking and obviously no injury whatsoever.”
Wednesday’s announcement from the DA said that the Misdemeanor Unit supervisor had thoroughly reviewed the case and said there was insufficient evidence a crime had occurred, noting “the lack of injury to the housekeeper or significant damage to the phone.”