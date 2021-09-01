No Charges Filed Against Britney Spears For Alleged Assault Of Staff Member

No one was injured, but a report of the incident was turned over to prosecutors.

At the time, Spears’ attorney Matthew Rosengart called the investigation “overblown sensational tabloid fodder ― nothing more than a manufactured ‘he said she said’ regarding a cellphone, with no striking and obviously no injury whatsoever.”

Wednesday’s announcement from the DA said that the Misdemeanor Unit supervisor had thoroughly reviewed the case and said there was insufficient evidence a crime had occurred, noting “the lack of injury to the housekeeper or significant damage to the phone.”