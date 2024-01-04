Britney Spears Reveals She’ll ‘Never Return’ To The Music Industry

Britney Spears is brushing off talk of a new album.
In a lengthy Instagram post, the pop star dismissed rumors that she’s in the studio after Page Six, and The Sun recently reported that she’s been working on her first project since her 2016 album “Glory.”
“Just so we’re clear most of the news is trash !!!” Spears wrote on Wednesday. “They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album … I will never return to the music industry !!!”
The singer pointed to her interest in songwriting, noting that she writes “for fun” or other people.
“For those of you who have read my book, there’s loads that you don’t know about me … I’ve written over 20 songs for other people the past two years !!!” said Spears, who revealed that she wrote a song days after releasing her memoir “The Woman in Me” last year.
“I’m a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way !!!” she added.
Spears also dismissed rumors that her book was released “ILLEGALLY” without her approval.
The caption was included alongside a photo of artist Guido Reni’s painting “Salome Bearing the Head of St. John the Baptist.”
Spears’ recent music output includes her song “Hold Me Closer” with Elton John, a 2022 track that marked her first release since the end of her conservatorship the year prior, as well as her collaboration with Will.i.am titled “Mind Your Business” which dropped last year.
In her memoir, the singer has also reflected on her love for her album “Glory.”
“I worked hard on those songs, which gave me confidence,” wrote Spears of the project, which Billboard noted came after two albums she wasn’t “pleased with.”
She continued regarding the 2016 album, “You know when you’re good at something and you can feel it? You start doing something and think, I got this? Writing that album gave me my confidence back.”