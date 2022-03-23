Britney Spears Has ‘No Idea’ Who Pete Davidson Is, And Good For Her

Britney Spears has not been keeping up with the Kardashians.

The “Circus” singer recently admitted on Instagram that she does not know who “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson (Kim Kardashian’s current boyfriend) or Scott Disick (Kourtney Kardashian’s former boyfriend) are.

Spears reposted a video from Disick’s Instagram Story, which showed him hanging out with Davidson. In the video, Davidson is filming himself on the couch while Disick and friends took a nap during a very tame night in. The caption read, “Boyz night was wild.”

Apparently, Spears found it hilarious.

“Sorry had to repost this. no idea who these people in the video are but it made me laugh so hard !!!!”

Spears’ post has since been deleted, but multiple media outlets have reported on it, and a screenshot of her post went viral on Twitter on Tuesday.

Obsessed with Britney Spears not knowing who Pete Davidson is. She really has found peace. pic.twitter.com/3hy9TKBZ4M — 𝔖𝔥𝔢𝔩𝔳𝔦𝔯𝔞 (@ShelbyLano) March 23, 2022