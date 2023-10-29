Britney Spears Reportedly Teases Possible Second Memoir: ‘Get Ready’

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Britney Spears has reportedly hinted that a second volume of her bombshell memoir could be on the way next year.

The pop star’s book, “The Woman in Me,” which details her journey to superstardom and the 13-year conservatorship helmed by her estranged father, has been making waves since earlier this month.

Advertisement

Following its release last week, Spears hit up Instagram to claim it’s “the highest selling celebrity memoir in history” in an Instagram post that appears to have since been deleted, Billboard reports.

Spears, 41, told fans Saturday on social media that a follow-up to her memoir is in the works in another since-deleted Instagram post, according to Variety.

“Humor is the cure to everything !!! Play on !!! Volume 2 will be released next year … get ready!,” she reportedly captioned her post. Variety reported that sources close to the singer denied that a second memoir was on its way.

Singer Britney Spears was living under a legal conservatorship that controlled both her personal life and finances from 2008 to 2021. Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Advertisement

The shocking contents of Spears’ memoir have sparked widespread headlines, including an “excruciating” abortion during her relationship with fellow pop star Justin Timberlake and her fears that her family was going to kill her during her conservatorship.

But Spears says the purpose of the book was never to “offend anyone.”

“My book’s purpose was not to offend anyone by any means! That was me then… that is in the past! I don’t like the headlines I am reading… that’s exactly why I quit the business four years ago!” Spears wrote in a statement posted to social media.