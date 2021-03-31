'Embarrassed' Britney Spears Offers Most Direct Comments On Documentary Yet

Britney Spears has broken her silence on the “Framing Britney Spears” documentary, saying she’d watched parts of it and been “embarrassed” by how she’d been portrayed.

“I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it, I was embarrassed by the light they put me in,” the pop star wrote on Instagram late Tuesday.

“I cried for two weeks and well...I still cry sometimes,” added Spears.

The New York Times-produced film examined the hostile treatment that was meted out to her by the media, the ongoing fight for the control of her estate and her father’s conservatorship over her personal affairs.

The singer shared the statement ― one of her most direct comments on the documentary yet ― with a video of herself dancing to Aerosmith’s hit 1994 power ballad “Crazy.”

Spears said “my life has always been very speculated, watched, and judged” and that “for my sanity I need to dance to @iamstevent every night of my life ... to feel wild and human and alive.”

Check out the post here:

Spears appeared to indirectly address the documentary soon after its release in February, writing on Twitter that she was “taking the time to learn and be a normal person.”

“Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories !!!! We all have so many different bright beautiful lives!!!” she said. “Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person’s life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens.”

Can’t believe this performance of Toxic is from 3 years ago !!! I’ll always love being on stage .... but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person ..... I love simply enjoying the basics of every day life !!!! @NYRE pic.twitter.com/Kthh9fIWtJ — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) February 9, 2021

