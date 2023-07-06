Britney Spears has broken her silence on what she called a “traumatic experience” with NBA star Victor Wembanyama’s security team in Las Vegas on Wednesday night.

The pop singer addressed the incident in a lengthy social media post on Thursday afternoon, describing the altercation as both frightening and embarrassing.

“Traumatic experiences are not new to me and I have had my fair share of them,” she wrote. “I was not prepared for what happened to me last night.”

Spears said she approached San Antonio Spurs first-round draft pick Wembanyama to “congratulate him on his success” after spotting him at two different Vegas hotels. She wrote that she had “tapped him on the shoulder” to get his attention amid the noise.

“His security then back handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses off my face,” Spears wrote.

Pop star Britney Spears and basketball star Victor Wembanyama gave different accounts of an incident involving the NBA player's security team. AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay

Hours before Spears released her statement, Wembanyama acknowledged during a Thursday press conference that his security had responded to a person who “grabbed him from behind.” He said he only found out that Spears was involved later that evening.

In her own account, Spears said there was no grabbing involved. The “Baby One More Time” songstress added that she was also “swarmed by a group of at least 20 fans” that night but said that “my security team didn’t hit any of them.”

Though Spears called the incident “super embarrassing,” she said it was important to “share this story and to urge people in the public eye to set an example and treat all people with respect.”

“Physical violence is happening too much in this world,” the star continued. “Often behind closed doors. I stand with all the victims and my heart goes out to all of you!!! I have yet to get a public apology from the player, his security or their organization. I hope they will.”

Spears then thanked fans for “the tremendous amounts of love and support” and recognized the Las Vegas Police Department for its support.