Britney Spears And Husband Sam Asghari Headed For Divorce After 1 Year Married

Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari have split and are headed for divorce, a little over a year after their fairytale wedding.

Multiple sources confirmed the news to People on Wednesday, following initial reports from TMZ. HuffPost has reached out to Spears’ reps for comment.

Spears and Asghari’s nearly seven-year relationship played out alongside the singer’s fight to end a 13-year conservatorship overseen by her father, Jamie Spears, and professional conservator Jodi Montgomery.

Spears and Asghari began dating in 2017, during which time the pop star claims her father prohibited her from getting married or having a child, while also exerting strict control over her health care and who she could contact.

Asghari and Spears got engaged in September 2021, in the midst of her battle to dissolve the conservatorship. A judge ordered the arrangement to end two months later.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari attend the premiere of "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" on July 22, 2019. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

The couple announced they were having a child in April 2022, but revealed Spears had miscarried in May.

A month later, the pair wed in a magical Woodland Hills, California, ceremony, which was attended by Selena Gomez, Madonna, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore and Donatella Versace.

Asghari, an actor, previously discussed how being Spears’ significant other has helped his career.

“I didn’t really get noticed until my wife gave me this amazing platform to work with so I’m always appreciative of that,” he said not long after the wedding.

“But let’s not take away from the fact that I’ve been working hard and I was already acting. I don’t take any opportunity that I have for granted and I really try to stay positive with everything that’s happening.”

Spears had been wed three times. She married childhood friend Jason Alexander in Las Vegas at the start of 2004 but the union was annulled just 55 hours later.

