Britney Spears Marries Sam Asghari

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, pictured in 2019, got engaged in September. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Britney Spears, free from the constraints of a conservatorship she’d been in since her 20s, married boyfriend Sam Asghari on Thursday, several outlets reported. A rep for Asghari also confirmed the wedding.

The pop icon and her model beau exchanged vows at her property in Thousand Oaks, California, before guests such as Madonna, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore and Donatella Versace, Page Six reported.

Advertisement

Spears’ estranged parents, Jamie Spears and Lynne Spears, were not there. Her sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, did not attend either, according to reports. The boys “didn’t want to take away” from their mom’s special day, an attorney for Spears said previously.

The wedding day got off to a bizarre start when Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander, to whom she was once married for 55 hours in 2004, attempted to crash the preparations. “Where’s Britney at?” he asked in one of the videos, declaring that “she’s my first wife, my only wife.” He was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding felony warrant from 2016 after a trespassing call to law enforcement.

Spears, 40, and Asghari, 28, announced their engagement last September shortly after her father, who’d been acting as her conservator for over a decade, filed court papers to dissolve the hotly contested legal arrangement that prevented her from making any of her own personal or financial decisions.

In a bombshell court appearance last year, the pop music icon said she yearned to get married and have more children.

Advertisement

“I would like to progressively move forward, and I want to have the real deal,” she said. “I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby.”

The couple announced in April they were expecting a child together but revealed the following month that Spears had miscarried.