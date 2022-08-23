Britney Spears Has 'Never Had Seconds' At Dinner And Still Cries Herself To Sleep

Britney Spears is shedding more light on her life since her confining 13-year-conservatorship came to an end.

The “Princess of Pop” on Monday told fans in a lengthy Instagram post that her “spirits are better,” but she’ll “forever be traumatized by my past experience.”

Advertisement

“There is no way to fix me, my emotions and my sensitivity,” Spears wrote with a close-up photo of a pink rose. “Therapy, all of it !!! I think I will need some sort of miracle for my emotions.”

She went on to disclose that she still cries herself to sleep and is plagued with insecurities.

“My life is by no means picture perfect … I cry myself to sleep most night … I’m insecure as hell … I don’t know how to have good posture unless I’m on camera … and I need to go to a school just to be taught how to freaking walk … I know you say ‘but you are a performer’ … well that’s it !!! It’s an act on stage … in real life I have no clue … and I’m working on that !!!”

A Los Angeles judge in November ended the Grammy-winning singer’s controversial conservatorship that gave her father Jamie Spears control over her finances and many decisions regarding her personal life and health. In June, she tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Advertisement

“Well the truth is, my spirits are better but I will forever be traumatized by my past experience for life,” Spears wrote in her post.

She revealed she’s never “had seconds at the dinner table” and is now learning to use the word “more.”

“I WANT MORE lately,” she wrote. “It’s called MORE and maybe MORE isn’t so bad … and opening to MORE and the DOOR.”

Spears also explained why she shares photos and videos of herself “looking my best.”

“Everybody’s life seems so perfect and when I post things I think most of the time I’ve been utterly and completely embarrassed of my past … and who can forget those documentaries???” she wrote, referring to films like “Controlling Britney Spears” that explore her conservatorship battle. “So yes, I do try and post me looking my best or what it may seem to be the good life.”

Fans of the “Gimme More” singer quickly swooped into the comments to show their support.

“I hope you get to heal sending love and positivity,” one commenter wrote.

Another said: “We love you no matter what”.

“We all are a work in progress,” another fan wrote with a heart emoji.

Spears is set to release a highly anticipated musical collaboration with Elton John on Friday, her first musical release since her conservatorship ended.