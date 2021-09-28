Britney Spears has given one of the recent documentaries about her personal life and her conservatorship the eye-roll emoji treatment.

“I watched a little bit of the last documentary and I must say I scratched my head a couple of times ... I really try to disassociate myself from the drama !!!” the pop star wrote on Instagram Tuesday.

The “Gimme More” singer ― who has been embroiled in a high-profile legal fight to get out of a conservatorship arrangement that she says has essentially robbed her of autonomy ― didn’t specify which of the several recent documentaries about her she was referring to.

Spears originally made her Instagram post Monday, with a more intriguing caption.

Per the Los Angeles Times, her post originally read: “I watched a little bit of the last documentary and I hate to inform you but a lot of what you heard is not true !!! I really try to disassociate myself from the drama !!!”

But by Tuesday, Spears had edited her caption to remove the line about “a lot of what you heard” not being true.

It’s not clear why she tweaked her statement, or what information she was talking about specifically. Representatives for Spears didn’t immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Three projects about the “Toxic” singer have come out in the past week. Friday saw the release of “Controlling Britney Spears,” a follow-up to FX and Hulu’s “The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears,” which came out in February. On Sunday, CNN released its own one-hour special report, “Toxic: Britney Spears’ Battle for Freedom.” And on Tuesday, Netflix began streaming Erin Lee Carr’s “Britney vs Spears.”

Spears has said she hasn’t participated in recent documentaries about her life, and has indicated she’s not a fan of them.

In March, she posted on Instagram that she was “embarrassed” and “cried for two weeks” after the release of “Framing Britney Spears.”

Sam Asghari, Spears’ fiancé, has also weighed in on the deluge of documentaries, saying on Instagram Friday that he hoped an upcoming one would “be respectful.” He also said that “past docs left [a] bad after taste.”

Meanwhile, a claim in The New York Times’ latest documentary has spurred Spears’ lawyer, Mathew Rosengar, to file a supplemental motion to remove and suspend her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship “no later than” this coming Wednesday, per Variety.

According to “Controlling Britney Spears,” Jamie Spears had recording devices planted in his daughter’s home ― and allegedly captured audio of more than 180 hours’ worth of her talking to Asghari and her children, according to Alex Vlasov, a former employee of the company Black Box who spoke with the Times for its docuseries.