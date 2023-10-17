Britney Spears Reveals The Heartbreaking Reason She Shaved Her Head In 2007

LOADING ERROR LOADING

It seems Britney Spears’ reason for shaving her head and her subsequent punishment for doing so boils down to one thing: control.

On Tuesday, People published an excerpt from the pop icon’s upcoming memoir “The Woman in Me,” in which Spears recounts her reasons for her very public breakdown in 2007 and how her attempt to reclaim autonomy completely backfired.

Advertisement

In 2007, Spears was going through a very public divorce from ex-husband Kevin Federline, and was experiencing relentless harassment from the paparazzi. During this time, she was famously photographed shaving her head, and many assumed her decision to do so was a response to the paparazzi’s behavior.

Spears explains in her memoir that her decision to buzz off her locks was much more complicated — and it was a response to a much larger issue.

“I’d been eyeballed so much growing up. I’d been looked up and down, had people telling me what they thought of my body, since I was a teenager,” Spears wrote.

“Shaving my head and acting out were my ways of pushing back.”

Britney Spears in 2008. James Devaney via Getty Images

Advertisement

Her act of rebellion was met with even more restraint, however, and in 2008 she was placed under a court-ordered conservatorship. The conservatorship granted her father and a lawyer control over Spears’ finances, personal life and, ultimately, her overtly sexualized public image.

“Under the conservatorship I was made to understand that those days were now over,” she wrote. “I had to grow my hair out and get back into shape. I had to go to bed early and take whatever medication they told me to take.”

Spears went on to explain that during her nearly 14-year conservatorship, she was unable to explore her own identity and was forced to peddle an image thrust upon her as a teenager. It all made her incredibly unhappy — despite releasing four successful albums and having a Las Vegas residency.

“I would do little bits of creative stuff here and there, but my heart wasn’t in it anymore. As far as my passion for singing and dancing, it was almost a joke at that point,” she wrote. “Thirteen years went by with me feeling like a shadow of myself.”

“I think back now on my father and his associates having control over my body and my money for that long and it makes me feel sick … Think of how many male artists gambled all their money away; how many had substance abuse or mental health issues,” she continued. “No one tried to take away their control over their bodies and money. I didn’t deserve what my family did to me.”

Advertisement

Spears performs in July 1999 during her "Baby One More Time" tour. Brenda Chase via Getty Images

In November 2021, a California judge dissolved Spears’ conservatorship, but not before Spears made some very alarming allegations during the trial. In June 2021, Spears had stunned the public with a series of revelations about the terms of her conservatorship — which included being forced to take birth control despite wanting to have more children.

As for Spears’ Lolita-like public image that the singer embraced as a teenager, there is a narrative that Spears had full control over it.

For instance, in the 2021 documentary “Framing Britney Spears,” it’s argued that she was totally game with her 1999 Rolling Stone cover, in which a teenage Spears poses in a bra and boy shorts while hugging a Teletubby.

But in a 2021 opinion piece for The Cut, Tavi Gevinson dug up a 2003 quote from British GQ that emphasizes how Spears had less autonomy than most would assume.

Advertisement

Although the GQ article could not be found online, Gevinson included Spears’ quote. The singer said that the shoot’s photographer, David LaChapelle, coaxed her into posing for photos that were more sexual than she had intended them to be.

“He came in and did the photos and totally tricked me,” Spears reportedly said. “They were really cool but I didn’t really know what the hell I was doing. And, to be totally honest with you, at the time I was 16, so I really didn’t. I was back in my bedroom, and I had my little sweater on and he was like, ‘Undo your sweater a little bit more.’ The whole thing was about me being into dolls, and in my naïve mind I was like, ‘Here are my dolls!’ and now I look back and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, what the hell?’ But he did a very good job of portraying me in that way. It certainly wasn’t peaches and cream.”