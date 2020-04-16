Britney Spears Shouts Out Justin Timberlake Breakup On Instagram And He Responds

Continuing to bring chaotic energy to her Instagram, Britney Spears took a virtual walk down memory lane by shouting out her most famous ex-boyfriend: Justin Timberlake.

The superstar and the former NSYNC boy-bander were the it couple of the early-aughts ― in case their twinning denim formalwear isn’t seared into your memory. Their romance dominated headlines for years as each of their careers blasted into the pop stratosphere.

While their much-publicized romance from 1998 to 2002 didn’t exactly end well, Spears all these years later apparently harbors no ill will. On Wednesday, the “Gimme More” singer posted a video of herself dancing to Timberlake’s “Filthy,” joking about their split in the caption.

“I know we had one of the world’s biggest breakups 20 years ago,” she wrote alongside a video of herself sticking out her tongue and twirling for the camera. “But hey the man is a genius !!!! Great song JT ✨ !!!!”

Spears’ post almost immediately went bye, bye, bye. She deleted the video minutes after sharing.

But she apparently heard the calls of fans desperate for some ’00s nostalgia and put it back on her page soon after.

The question remained, however, whether Timberlake would respond, given the couple’s rocky history.

The “Man of the Woods” singer has repeatedly dragged Spears, especially when he has an album to promote, mentioning her in interviews years after they went their separate ways. One of the biggest hits of his career, “Cry Me A River,” is believed to be about the split. The music video features Timberlake casting himself as a scorned lover and Spears as a doppelganger.

Alas, Timberlake finally dropped in on the comments in Spears’ post, writing a string of emojis in response to her shoutout.

″😂🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼” he wrote back.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake arrive at the 28th Annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles.

A few other famous types weighed in on the virtual Spears-Timberlake reunion. Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn predicted the inevitable media frenzy.

“Blogs are already plotting their outrageous stories,” she wrote in the comments. “You keep having fun and looking cute tho!!”

The pop star’s current boyfriend Sam Asghari added: “Snapchat, Instagram, tiktok, Facebook, even MySpace was inspired by you 🔥🙌❤️.”

Spears, however, paid the comments little mind. She proceeded to post an almost identical second video of herself dancing within the hour.

And, who knows? An IRL reunion might be a possibility.

Spears revealed back in 2016 that she’d be open to collaborating with Timberlake in the future, describing him as “very good.”