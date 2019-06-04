Britney Spears Channels Her Famous Snake Dance In New Home Video

Somebody’s practicing her moves.

Britney Spears looked sharp Monday in the latest Instagram clip she posted since undergoing treatment for mental health issues.

The 37-year-old pop star danced vigorously to Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy.” And she did it in throwback style, using a toy snake to conjure memories of her 2001 MTV Video Music Awards act in which she used a real python.

The seemingly choreographed home footage appeared to be another effort for Spears to stay connected to fans after a difficult time.

She entered a wellness facility for treatment in April and is now receiving outpatient therapy, People reported. After a recent report that she was forced into treatment against her will, Spears shot down speculation that she wasn’t in charge of her social media. Earlier in May, her manager stoked further concern about her condition by saying she might never perform live again.

Spears has posted several Instagram images showing her engaged in activities over the past week. Monday’s entries included this yoga pose.

She’s apparently refining her dance moves, too, with a historical nod.

Her “Slave 4 U” moment in 2001 would be tough for anyone to forget.

ASSOCIATED PRESS In a file photo Britney Spears performs with a snake during the finale of the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards Thursday, Sept. 6, 2001, at New York's Metropolitan Opera House.