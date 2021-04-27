Britney Spears To Speak In Court About Her Conservatorship

Britney Spears will speak in court in June about her conservatorship after years of near-silence on the matter.

At a hearing Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Spears’s attorney Samuel Ingham III said she had requested a hearing to address the court directly, according to multiple reporters present at the virtual proceedings.

Judge Brenda Penny agreed. The hearing to allow Spears to speak on the “status of the conservatorship” is set for June 23.

Much of the pop singer’s life has been controlled by the court-approved conservatorship since 2008, following a string of personal issues that played out in the public eye.

She has rarely commented publicly on the case over the past decade. The upcoming hearing would mark the first time she’s addressed the court since her attorney filed last August to remove her father, Jamie Spears, as a conservator.

The judge ruled in November that her father would remain on as co-conservator and appointed Bessemer Trust to act with him. That order has yet to take effect as lawyers negotiate over the language, Variety reported.

There has been renewed interest in Spears’s conservatorship following the February release of “Framing Britney Spears,” a documentary about her treatment by the media, her fight for control over her estate and her father’s conservatorship over her personal affairs.

Fans have long raised concerns about the conservatorship arrangement, protesting it and calling for answers under the rallying cry of “Free Britney.”

Spears acknowledged the documentary last month, saying on Instagram that she was embarrassed by the light she was portrayed in. She has not addressed the legal proceedings directly but has assured fans on social media that she’s doing fine.