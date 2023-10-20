Britney Spears Speaks Out On Her New Memoir's Multiple Bombshells

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Britney Spears has some thoughts about her upcoming memoir and the multiple bombshells she reveals in the book.

Simply put, she says, “shit happens!!!”

On Friday, the singer posted a note on Instagram saying that the purpose of her new memoir, “The Woman in Me,” is “not to offend anyone.”

She emphasized that the stories she recounts in the book are from the past — and said she’s not pleased with recent headlines covering some excerpts from the memoir.

“That’s exactly why I quit the business four years ago!!!” she wrote. “Most of the book is from 20 years ago... I have moved on and it’s a beautiful clean slate from here!! I am here to establish it that way for the rest of my entire life!!! Either way, that is the last of it and shit happens!!!”

She continued, “This is actually a book I didn’t know needed to be written... although some might be offended, it has given me closure on all things for a better future!!!”

Spears said she’d hoped the memoir would help other people who might feel alone or misunderstood.

“Again, my motive for this book was not to harp on my past experiences which is what the press is doing and it’s dumb and silly!!!” she said. “I have moved on since then!!!”

Britney Spears photographed at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on April 12, 2018. via Associated Press

Several excerpts from the pop star’s memoir, which is due out Tuesday, have made headlines this week.

Spears says in the book that she had an abortion 20 years ago after becoming pregnant with Justin Timberlake’s child, according to an excerpt published in People.

She also discusses her reasons for famously shaving her head amid a public breakdown in 2007.

“I’d been eyeballed so much growing up. I’d been looked up and down, had people telling me what they thought of my body, since I was a teenager,” Spears writes in the book. “Shaving my head and acting out were my ways of pushing back.”

Spears discusses other parts of her life and journey in “The Woman in Me,” such as her 13-year court-ordered conservatorship. But she makes no mention of her pending divorce from Sam Asghari, according to The Associated Press, which obtained a copy of the book on Thursday.

Spears and Asghari wed in 2022. He filed for divorce in August after 14 months of marriage.

Spears addressed the split on Instagram after Asghari’s filing, writing that she was “a little shocked.”

“I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business!!!” she wrote, adding that she “couldn’t take the pain anymore.”