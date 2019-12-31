People Are Saying Their Coffee Machines Sound Like Britney Spears' 'Stronger'

Hush, just stop: If you love your coffee machine, Britney Spears and the weirdness of Twitter, then have we got a story for you.

For at least the last nine years, people on Twitter have been intermittently noticing that their coffee machines emit a certain recognizable sound ―specifically, the introduction to Britney Spears’ 2000 hit “Stronger.”

Press play below and you can hear it at the 12-second mark:

A viral post by a user named Sam (and written up by BuzzFeed) shared a video of a DeLonghi machine emitting the familiar tone.

the coffee machine at my hotel sounds just like the intro to “stronger” by britney spears pic.twitter.com/Mfi1R83Ww3 — sam 🐝 (@saaasdfghjkl) December 27, 2019

But outside of Sam’s machine, people have apparently noticed this similarity for years.

Here are some posts going back to 2010 of people realizing that Spears’ influence knows no bounds:

Every time someone in my work puts on the coffee machine it sounds like the start of Britney’s Stronger! — Dorothy Zbornak’s Shoulder Pads (@DavidWatt77) October 17, 2017

Coffee machines making the opening synth noise of Stronger - Britney Spears is my one and only kink — baby with a gun (@badgalsez) October 15, 2018

Nick's coffee machine sounding exactly the same as the opening of Britney's Stronger. "She's stolen your espresso!" #tas — Ves (@aurora_84) October 16, 2018

Our coffee machine makes the same noise as the start of "Stronger" by Britney Spears when it's being cleaned.. "Errrrrrrrrrrrrrr!" — Chris Mullen (@Darkershadeofme) June 25, 2010

Our coffee machine sounds like the beginning of Britney Spears Stronger... and although I’m excited for the coffee, I’d prefer if somebody was actually playing Britney. — Dominique Hess (@MissDHess) April 21, 2019

The grinding noise my coffee machine makes sounds like the beginning of stronger by britney spears #gayfactoftheday — Craig Knox (@Craig_Knox) January 21, 2012

Not sure what the collective noun for Britney Spears fans is, but my coffee machine is certainly one of them...#Stronger pic.twitter.com/FuHEHuWybN — George Nash (@_Whatsthemotive) January 16, 2019

When the coffee machine makes the same sound as the intro to Britney's Stronger ...😍 — Dafydd (@Daf_Wyn) October 14, 2017

HuffPost has reached out to Spears, DeLonghi and Nespresso for comment.