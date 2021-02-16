“Framing Britney Spears,” the documentary that offers an inside look at the #FreeBritney movement, exposes the many ways the pop icon has been mistreated by the media and those around her over the years. Spears has been under a conservatorship controlled by her father since 2008, and activists she is being held under against her will.

The documentary has given the movement even more mainstream attention, prompting new interest and concern over the case. It also served as a wake-up call to the media, fans and Justin Timberlake to finally reckon with and reevaluate the ways Spears’ life and career have gotten to this point, and the role each played in driving the narrative.

Those who grew up idolizing Britney were also brought back to the early days of her career: the hits, the ascension to stardom and, of course, the fashion.

Over the years we’ve been blessed with countless Spears style moments ― the “Baby One More Time” cover look, the Juicy sweatsuits and the denim look from the 2001 American Music Awards.

Below, 22 of Spears’ most memorable looks.