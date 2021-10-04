Britney Spears Thanks #FreeBritney Movement For Helping To End Conservatorship

The judge overseeing Spears’ conservatorship on Wednesday suspended her father, Jamie Spears, as one of her conservators effective immediately, a major breakthrough in the highly publicized battle to release her from the restrictive legal arrangement.

As a result, the 39-year-old singer will be allowed to live without her father’s supervision for the first time since the conservatorship was established 13 years ago, after the star went through an emotional breakdown. The judge set a November hearing to determine whether to end the conservatorship altogether.