Britney Spears Thanks #FreeBritney Movement For Helping To End Conservatorship

Britney Spears on Monday thanked the fans and social media movement that fought to end the pop star’s conservatorship.
″#FreeBritney movement ... I have no words,” the singer tweeted. “Because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship. My life is now in that direction !!!!! I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it.”
The judge overseeing Spears’ conservatorship on Wednesday suspended her father, Jamie Spears, as one of her conservators effective immediately, a major breakthrough in the highly publicized battle to release her from the restrictive legal arrangement.
As a result, the 39-year-old singer will be allowed to live without her father’s supervision for the first time since the conservatorship was established 13 years ago, after the star went through an emotional breakdown. The judge set a November hearing to determine whether to end the conservatorship altogether.
Spears’ fans started the social media movement to free her from the oversight in 2019 and gained prominence after her case was explored in the “Framing Britney Spears” documentary earlier this year. The movement has since gained global attention, sparked protests and earned support from celebrities, activists and even Congress.
Spears spoke publicly about the arrangement for the first time over the summer, revealing in bombshell testimony the “abusive” and traumatizing exploitations she’d suffered under its terms.