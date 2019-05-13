Britney Spears Reportedly Tells Judge Her Dad Forced Her Into Mental Health Facility

Britney Spears has accused her father Jamie Spears of forcing her to enter a mental facility against her will, TMZ reported on Monday.

Spears, who reportedly checked into a mental health facility last month to help manage emotional distress caused by her father’s health issues, said during a closed court hearing on Friday that her father “committed her to a mental health facility a month ago against her will and also forced her to take drugs,” TMZ said.

A lawyer representing her mother, Lynne Spears, backed the allegation, according to the outlet.

The hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court was held to review Spears’ conservatorship, a type of guardianship managed by her father that was put in place 11 years ago when she was struggling with mental health issues in the public spotlight. The hearing, closed to the public, ended with a judge ordering an expert evaluation of the conservatorship.

TMZ pointed out that the conservatorship does not give Jamie Spears the power to forcibly commit his daughter to a mental health facility or to force her to take drugs without her consent.

Britney Spears’ representatives didn’t immediately answer HuffPost’s request for comment.

Spears’ unconfirmed closed-court comments suggest an about-face from last month, when she responded to fan speculation that she was being held against her will with an “all is well” message on Instagram.