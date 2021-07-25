Britney Spears Goes Topless On Instagram In Latest Bold Move

An increasingly confident Britney Spears went topless in new posts on Instagram.

The two images posted Friday and Saturday book-ended a photo of a printed message reading: “Do you know what really turns me on? What I find incredibly sexy? Kindness.” The passage is from “Dirty Pretty Things” by New Zealand poet and novelist Lang Leav.

Can’t believe @britneyspears is reading Dirty Pretty Things right now 😍 pic.twitter.com/3QYnPwOcLL — Lang Leav (@langleav) July 25, 2021

“Be proud of what you got,” a fan posted, responding to one of Spears’ photos in which she a bit like Daisy Dukes in cut-off jeans. “Go Britney!”

Paris Hilton and “Jersey Shore’s” Jenni “JWoww” Farley also chimed with their approval, along with scads of other Spears supporters.

Two weeks ago the 39-year-old singer clapped back when some critics hinted that she had used a body double when she posed topless on Instagram — with her back facing the camera. So this was fair turn-about.

Spears’ new posts were the latest in the increasingly bold communication from the pop star, who’s angrily speaking out in her battle to free herself from her father Jamie Spears’ legal control of her professional and personal life via a conservatorship.

She defiantly vowed last week that she’s not planning a quick return to the stage until the issue is settled.

Spears won a key legal victory earlier this month when a Los Angeles court said she could hire her own attorney to represent her interests and challenge the controversial conservatorship she’s been under since 2008.

She told a judge the conservatorship was “abusive,” adding: “I haven’t done anything in the world to deserve this treatment.”

Spears was first placed under a conservatorship following a series of public incidents and hospitalizations.