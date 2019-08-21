Britney Spears Says She 'Doesn't Know Who To Trust,' Opens Up About Loneliness

No longer content with posting photos of corn on the cob she finds on Google, Britney Spears has taken a decidedly more candid approach to her Instagram, musing on her haters and her longstanding trust issues.

The pop icon sent out a pro-mental health missive to her 22 million followers on Tuesday alongside a quote about paying attention to “people who don’t clap when you win.”

“Living in LA is such a trip !!!” Spears wrote. “It can be lonely at times. You never know who to trust, and some people can be fake.”

She continued: “I have a very small circle of friends, and simply do what makes me happy !!! It breaks my heart to see the comments on my posts sometimes .... so I simply choose not to look anymore ... let the clever haters do what they do best .... hate!!!”

Spears, of course, may have reason to keep her circle small, as she’s been plagued with personal and professional woes over the past year.

After canceling her new Las Vegas residency show “Domination” in January, the “Glory” singer announced she was taking an “indefinite work hiatus” to tend to her ailing father, Jamie Spears, who’d recently undergone life-threatening surgery.

Months later, she checked into a mental health facility amid concerns that she was being held against her will under a restrictive conservatorship her father and others established more than a decade ago.

In the ongoing court battle over the conservatorship, Spears reportedly asked the judge to grant certain freedoms regarding “issues with medical care,” her children and financial matters. In May, the judge ordered a special investigator look into her case before a decision at her next hearing in September.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Britney Spears and Sam Asghari make their red carpet debut as a couple.

Despite the drama, Spears continues to have at least one person in her corner ― Sam Asghari, her boyfriend of nearly three years.

“Winners don’t hate or bully,” Asghari, a fitness influencer, commented on the singer’s Instagram post, adding a heart emoji. “Losers (haters) only do because they don’t have what you have (which is the best heart in the world).”

The couple in July walked the red carpet together for the first time at the Los Angeles premiere of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” where they waved and shared a sweet kiss for the cameras.