New video footage of the alleged altercation between singer Britney Spears and NBA star Victor Wembanyama’s security team offers a fresh perspective on what happened between the two parties in Las Vegas Wednesday night.

The bystander footage, obtained by TMZ, appears to show Spears in a green top and white boots approaching Wembanyama from behind. She reaches up to tap him on the back, and a security guard knocks her hand away, apparently causing it to hit Spears in the face.

The video appears to broadly support Spears’ assertion, in a social media post on Thursday, that she tapped the NBA rookie on the back to get his attention.

Spears wrote that Wembanyama’s security guard “back handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd.” However, it is unclear from the TMZ footage if the guard’s hand actually made contact with Spears’ face.

Local ABC affiliate KTNV reported that surveillance footage shows Spears’ own hand hit her face after the guard swatted it out of the way, citing a police report.

“Detectives and I were able to review surveillance footage of the event which showed Britney going to tap the Spurs player on the shoulder,” an investigator wrote, per KTNV. “When she touched the player [the security guard] pushes her hand off the player without looking which causes Britney’s hand to hit herself in the face.”

When police interviewed security for both Spears and the NBA, both said that removing a hand from someone’s shoulder is a standard response, The Associated Press reported.

Both parties’ security reportedly said Spears and the security guard later found one another and apologized.

Spears said in her social media post that she’d wanted to congratulate the San Antonio Spurs forward.

Wembanyama claimed Spears had “grabbed” him, suggesting more aggression on her part. He said he didn’t learn her identity until later, because his security had instructed him not to stop for fans.

“I didn’t see what happened because I was walking straight ... but that person grabbed me from behind ― not on my shoulder, she grabbed me from behind,” the basketball star told reporters on Thursday.

“I just let security push her away. I don’t know with how much force, though,” he said.

The TMZ footage shows that the height difference between the two seemed to make it difficult for Spears to reach Wembanyama’s shoulder. Wembanyama is officially measured at 7 feet, 3.5 inches tall.

Bizarrely, Spears appeared to use a British accent as she approached Wembanyama, calling out, “Sir!”

After the incident, Spears again seemingly put on the accent to shout: “That’s America for you! Fuck you all!”

While the singer filed a police report, no charges are expected to be brought, according to Las Vegas police.