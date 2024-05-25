Brittany Mahomes Gives Health Update After Warning Other Moms About This 1 Injury

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Brittany Mahomes says she’s living her “best life” after recovering from an injury.

The former professional soccer player told E! News in an article published on Friday that she’s since returned to her normal physical activities after fracturing her back due to pelvic floor issues.

“I’m doing great. I’m living my best life. My back is no longer broke, so that’s good,” she said. “I’m still in the gym, I’ve finally, I think, fully recovered and back to doing the things that I’ve always been able to do.”

“Just staying on top of my health and being active and healthy for my kids and my dogs is super important to me,” she said.

Mahomes, who shares two young children with husband and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, first announced her back injury in an Instagram Story in March.

She warned other moms at the time to “please take care of your pelvic floor.”

“Seriously. From: A girl with a fractured back,” she wrote, though she did not reveal the exact cause of her injury.

A Mayo Clinic article states that pelvic floor muscle dysfunction can “affect the spine and hips, the support of abdominal organs, sexual health, and bowel and bladder function.”

Low back pain could also be a symptom of pelvic floor dysfunction, per the Cleveland Clinic.

Earlier this month, Patrick Mahomes gushed about his wife, saying he thinks people “don’t even realize how much she does” for their household.