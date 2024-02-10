Brittany Mahomes Shouts Out 'Supportive' Patrick Mahomes Amid SI Swimsuit Backlash

Brittany Mahomes thinks husband Patrick Mahomes is a champion when it comes to support.
On Friday, the sports team co-owner shouted out the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback in an Instagram stories post about her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut.
She called the NFL star “the most amazing supportive husband.”
Brittany Mahomes made her SI Swimsuit debut for the 2024 issue, Sports Illustrated announced Thursday.
The personal trainer received criticism online shortly after pictures and video from her SI photo shoot made the rounds on social media. Some people on X, formerly Twitter, made rude remarks about her appearance, among other insults.
Brittany Mahomes, one of the owners of the Kansas City Current women’s soccer team, then appeared to respond to the naysayers.
“I’m here to tell you people will dislike you, people will love you,” she wrote in a text overlay of an Instagram story. “Don’t let any of that define you. Keep shining and being you.”
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, who wed in March 2022, share two children.
Brittany Mahomes celebrated her husband’s dad skills last year when the two took a couples quiz for GQ Sports.
When the personal trainer asked the quarterback what he thought she liked most about him, he answered correctly that it was his parenting style.
“The dad that I am to our kids,” he said.
Patrick Mahomes has a chance to keep his winning streak going on Sunday, with the Kansas City Chiefs set to play the San Francisco 49ers at the 2024 Super Bowl.