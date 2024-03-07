Brittany Mahomes Warns Moms To 'Take Care Of Your Pelvic Floor' Amid Back Injury Reveal

Brittany Mahomes shared an important health reminder surrounding pregnancy and childbirth in a recent Instagram post.
The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed in an Instagram story posted on Wednesday that she has fractured her back and stressed the importance of prioritizing one’s pelvic floor after pregnancy.
“Just your daily reminder: Once you have kids please take care of your pelvic floor. Seriously,” she wrote in a text overlay of the post. “From: A girl with a fractured back.”
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes share a daughter, Sterling, 3, as well as a 1-year-old son, Patrick III.
The mom of two, who’s one of the owners of the Kansas City Current women’s soccer team, did not reveal the exact cause of her injury.
A Mayo Clinic article states that pelvic floor muscle dysfunction can “affect the spine and hips, the support of abdominal organs, sexual health, and bowel and bladder function.”
In April last year, Brittany Mahomes opened up about the challenges of parenthood, saying during a Q&A on Instagram that she found it difficult to make time for herself as a new mom.
“Life is still moving when you have a kiddo so obviously they become your main priority,” she said, according to People. “But you can’t just forget about everything else you did before.”