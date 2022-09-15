Brittany Snow And Tyler Stanaland Announce Split After 2 Years Of Marriage

Actor Brittany Snow and “Selling the OC” star Tyler Stanaland announced Wednesday they were separating after two years of marriage.

“After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” the “Pitch Perfect” star wrote on Instagram. “This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives.

“We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.”

Stanaland posted the same statement to his Instagram.

The couple met in 2018, got engaged in 2019 and tied the knot in March 2020.

The news comes three weeks after the premiere of Netflix’s “Selling Sunset” spinoff, “Selling the OC.” Stanaland was at the center of a major drama involving one of his coworkers, Kayla Cardona, who apparently tried to kiss him on multiple occasions. The incident set off a firestorm among other cast members, many of whom got involved.

Stanaland originally pursued a career as a professional surfer before joining his father’s luxury real estate business. After 12 years with the family business, he joined the Oppenheim Group, which launched his reality TV career.

He recently told People in an interview that the kiss incident on the show was “something where I had to kind of set some hard lines and some boundaries and reconsider the social environment a bit. Nothing happened. It was just … something that, you know, you don’t do to somebody who is married.”

He also said he wanted to keep certain parts of his life private from the show.

“I don’t know about the future, but in this specific season, you won’t see my house, you won’t see my wife,” he told People.