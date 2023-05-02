What's Hot

Tucker Carlson Once Hosted Game Show With Ironic Title

Twitter Users Slam CNN For Scheduling Donald Trump 'Town Hall' Meeting

Doja Cat May Have Gone To Great Lengths To Hide Her Met Gala Outfit

Karlie Kloss' Pregnancy Reveal Was One Of The Met's Chicest Moments

'Multiple Fatalities' On Illinois Highway Following Rough Windstorms

Minnesota Lawmaker Casts Vote Shirtless And In Bed

The Supreme Court Is Doing Whatever It Wants. Will Democrats Ever Investigate?

Princess Charlotte Shows Off The Biggest Grin In Birthday Photo Taken By Kate Middleton

Judge Denies Trump’s Motion For Mistrial In E. Jean Carroll Lawsuit

CNN Says Trump To Appear In New Hampshire Town Hall

Washington Gov. Won't Seek 4th Term

A Gritty French Movie Is The Top Film On Netflix Right Now

EntertainmentFashionMet GalaBrittney Griner

Brittney Griner Celebrates Her Freedom At Her First Met Gala

The WNBA star returned to the states in December 2022 after nearly a year in Russian prison.
Kelby Vera

Senior Reporter

Freedom looked good on Brittney Griner during Monday’s Met Gala.

The basketball star beamed while attending the biggest event in the fashion world just four months after being released from a Russian prison.

Griner shined her way down the red carpet in a champagne suit and matching turtleneck, both custom-designed by Calvin Klein. At her side, wife Cherelle wore a chic white column dress with diamond accessories.

The event marked a major moment for the couple, who wed in 2019.

Cherelle Griner told Vogue she felt beyond blessed to be with her spouse, saying, “This time last year, I was missing my wife, so to have her right here, to be in this moment—breathtaking.”

Brittney and Cherelle Griner attend the 2023 Met Gala on May 1, 2023, in New York City.
Brittney and Cherelle Griner attend the 2023 Met Gala on May 1, 2023, in New York City.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Griner was returned to the U.S. in a prisoner swap late last year, nearly 10 months after she was arrested at the Moscow airport for having vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage.

The WNBA pro spoke to reporters about her extended detention for the first time in late April.

“I’m no stranger to hard times,” an emotional Griner told the press. “Just digging deep. You’re going to be faced with adversities in life. This was a pretty big one. I just relied on my hard work to get through it.”

The star is currently writing a memoir about what she called her “unfathomable” experience that is set to be published by Alfred A. Knopf in the spring of 2024.

Go To Homepage
Kelby Vera - Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter

Popular in the Community