Brittney Griner Found Guilty For Drug Possession In Russia

WNBA star Brittney Griner has been found guilty and faces up to 10 years in Russian prison for allegedly having a small amount of cannabis in vape cartridges packed in luggage she brought through a Moscow airport earlier this year.

Russian prosecutors have asked the judge for a nine-and-a-half-year sentence for the Phoenix Mercury player. A sentence is expected to be handed down later Thursday.

Advertisement

Any sentence, however, would be thrown out if American and Russian authorities struck a deal on a prisoner swap. Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed last week that the U.S. had put forth a “substantial offer,” reportedly suggesting that Griner and another American prisoner, former Marine Paul Whelan, be exchanged for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Griner pleaded guilty to charges of drug possession, but said in court Thursday that she had made an honest mistake and apologized for bringing “embarrassment” on her Russian teammates.

“I want to also apologize to my parents, my siblings, the Phoenix Mercury organization back at home, the amazing women of the WNBA, and my amazing spouse back at home,” she added. Griner has been married to her wife, Cherelle Griner, since 2019.

“I know everybody keeps talking about ‘political pawn’ and politics, but I hope that that is far from this courtroom,” she said, according to multiple outlets. “I want to say again that I had no intent of breaking Russian laws. I had no intent. I did not conspire or plan to commit this crime.”

Advertisement

Griner was arrested in February while going through customs at Sheremetyevo Airport, outside of Moscow, for allegedly carrying 0.702 grams of hashish oil, a product that contains cannabis, in two vape cartridges. Days later, Russia invaded Ukraine. Griner’s arrest was announced in early March, prompting concerns that her detention was largely political, and Blinken later declared her a wrongful detainee.