What's Hot

Ex-Border Patrol Agent Convicted Of Killing 4 Women In Texas

Marjorie Taylor Greene Isn't Too Happy With How Much Walker Asked For Her Help

An 88-Year First: Democrats Defend All Their Senate Seats While Holding White House

Trump Apologists Have Found Scapegoat For Midterms Fail: RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel

Opinion: Deion Sanders Was An HBCU God, Until He Wanted To Be Human Again

Stephen Colbert Dusts Off Old Jokes In Epic Takedown Of Herschel Walker

'Wednesday' Gets Backlash After Jenna Ortega Says She Shot Crowded Scene With COVID

Why Netflix Is Facing Backlash For Its 'Harry & Meghan' Trailer

GOP Sponsor Of Florida's 'Don’t Say Gay' Bill Indicted On Fraud Charges

GOP Governor Digs Into The 'Cost' Of A Trump Endorsement

Meghan Recalls Her Awkward First Meeting With William And Kate In Netflix Documentary

Sean Spicer Makes Pearl Harbor Blunder Which Will Live In Infamy

World News
Joe Biden RussiaBrittney GrinerViktor Bout

Brittney Griner Released By Russia In Prisoner Swap

The two-time Olympic gold medalist reportedly was freed in exchange for imprisoned Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.
Nina Golgowski

Breaking News Reporter, HuffPost

|
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a courtroom after a hearing outside Moscow on Aug. 4, 2022.
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a courtroom after a hearing outside Moscow on Aug. 4, 2022.
via Associated Press

WNBA star Brittney Griner has been released from custody in Russia and is on her way back to the U.S., President Joe Biden said Thursday.

“She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home,” Biden tweeted along with a photo of him embracing Griner’s wife, Cherelle Griner, in the White House Oval Office.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist, held for months after being convicted of drug charges this summer, was freed in a prisoner swap. Her release came in exchange for international arms dealer Viktor Bout, CBS News and other outlets reported, citing U.S. officials.

The swap, approved by Biden, took place in the United Arab Emirates, NBC News reported.

Griner, 32, was detained in February at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage. Griner admitted that she had the canisters, but said that they were unintentionally packed and that she had no criminal intent.

She was sentenced to nine years in prison for drug possession in August.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that the State Department had been working to secure the release of Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan, who has been in custody since 2018 on espionage charges. Whelan, who has denied the charges, was sentenced to 16 years in prison in 2020.

Biden made no mention of Whelan in his announcement of Griner’s release.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Nina Golgowski - Breaking News Reporter, HuffPost

Breaking News Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community